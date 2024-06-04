A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman and holding an 11-year-old girl at knife point in west Houston. The suspect, James Edward Tillman, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a family member in the 337th State District Court.

The incident unfolded on Monday at 1715 Enclave Parkway around 4:50 a.m. Houston police responded to a shooting and stabbing incident at Delray Apartments.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Tillman, held a girl at knife point in the kitchen of an apartment. Authorities say the girl's mother retrieved a gun. Tillman charged at the 32-year-old woman and cut her with the knife while trying to take the gun away. A scuffle ensued, leaving Tillman shot in the face and lower body. '

The woman and Tillman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 11-year-old girl was not injured. The woman was treated and released while Tillman remains in the hospital.

Tillman has been charged for his role in the incident.



