Houston crime: Man accused of using woman's credit card who died, authorities looking for additional victims

One man is now out on bond after being accused of using a deceased woman's credit card, officials said.

Dustin C. Mitchell, 43, is charged with three felonies, including credit card abuse.

Dustin Mitchell

Mitchell posted a total bond of $15,000 to get out of jail on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said they believe he may have scammed more people and they need your help.

If you have any information or if you may have been a victim to contact Major Offenders at (713) 308-3100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.