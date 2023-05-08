article

Houston police are searching for a man accused of robbing an adult store and sexually assaulting an employee earlier this year.

The police department released video of the man and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. March 25 at the store in the 15800 block of the Eastex Freeway.

Police say the man forced his way to the secure area behind the register, and threatened to harm an employee if she didn’t cooperate.

According to police, the man demanded money from the cash drawer and then forced the employee into an office, where he sexually assaulted her.

He then fled the scene.

SUGGESTED: Couple walking dog finds decomposing body in suitcase

The suspect is described as a Black male, 45 to 55 years old, with a medium build. He was wearing a Texas Longhorn hoodie, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).