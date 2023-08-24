In a sweeping law enforcement maneuver, the FBI Houston division spearheaded a major arrest operation early Thursday morning, aimed at apprehending suspected members of violent gangs across the city.

To ensure the operation's success, FBI teams from Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, New Orleans, and Miami were enlisted to provide support. Collaborative efforts were also extended by the Houston Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, ATF Houston, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

While the specific details of the operation remain under wraps, the combined forces worked to detain individuals believed to be involved in criminal activities associated with violent gangs.

Given the sensitivity of the operation and the ongoing arrests, the involved agencies are refraining from releasing further information or details at this time. The authorities are prioritizing the security and efficacy of the operation in order to ensure the safety of both law enforcement personnel and the public.