HPD has charged Eric McArthur Irvin, 42, with aggravated assault following a shooting at a convenience store in the 4700 block of Lyons Avenue at a convenience store. The shooting occurred on July 27.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department: Eric McArthur Irvin

Around 5:10 a.m. HPD officers responded to a shooting call at a convenience store where a juvenile and an adult male were injured from gunfire.

Upon arrival, investigators learned that Irvin arrived at the store armed with an assault-style rifle and a pistol.

Then Irvin discharged both firearms, causing injuries to the juvenile's face, and an adult male in a nearby vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of HPD: Surveillance Photo of Eric Ivin

Evidence indicated a stray bullet caused the glass to strike the juvenile in the eye, leaving him suffering from lacerations and powder burns.

The adult male was also injured from the glass when a bullet shattered vehicle's window.

The juvenile victim, 8, underwent surgery and was released from an area hospital. The second victim, 25, was treated and released from a hospital.

Later, Irvin was identified as the juvenile victim's father and is not in custody.

If anyone has any information on Eric Irvin's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

