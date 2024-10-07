A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning, September 14, on the Southwest Freeway Service Road. The victim, Saul Jaimes Rodriguez, was struck by a westbound vehicle around 2:43 a.m. while walking with a friend.

Victim Saul Jaimes Rodriguez(Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

Police say Rodriguez appeared disoriented when he walked into the main lanes of the service road. The driver fled the scene without stopping to help. Rodriguez suffered severe injuries and later died.

Rodriguez's family is urging the community for assistance in identifying the driver responsible for this heartbreaking incident. They hope that anyone with information will come forward to help bring justice for Saul.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

