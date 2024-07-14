A violent altercation turned into a shooting Sunday, prompting a rapid response from Houston Police Department officers in west Houston.

Police arrived to find a man around 11:50 AM near the 5600 block of Antoine Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby trauma center and is currently in critical condition. Another man involved in the altercation was arrested at the scene.

Initial reports suggest both men exchanged gunfire during the altercation. The man who was not injured claimed there was an explosive device in his vehicle, leading the Bomb Squad to secure and search the area as a precaution.

Authorities also recovered a machete and a shotgun from the scene, which are being held as evidence.

The incident is under investigation by Houston Police Department to determine the events leading up to the altercation and shooting.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.