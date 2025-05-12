Houston Catholics attend special Mass to pray for Pope Leo XIV

The Brief A special Mass was held on Monday for Houston Catholics to pray for Pope Leo XIV. The Mass was organized by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Those who attended Mass shared excitement and hopes for the new pope.



On Monday, many people gathered at the Co - Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Downtown Houston for a special Mass to pray for Pope Leo XIV.

A crowd of Catholics took time out of their day to hear Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez share a message praying for the new pope, but also sharing how they can help carry out his mission and the mission of the church.

The archbishop also thanked Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, archbishop emeritus of Galveston-Houston, who was one of the cardinal electors participating in the papal conclave which elected Pope Leo XIV.

Houston Catholics share excitement, hopes for new pope

What they're saying:

Many of those who were present Monday shared their excitement and hopes for the new pope.

"The day before, I did pray with my friend," Tao Truong said. "We prayed to the Lord that they give us a United States-born [pope] and, second, we saw the pope's history. He is so religious, he has loved God since he was little."

"When they announced he was American everybody screamed, ‘USA, USA.' It’s good to have the first pope from here," said Mark Nuar.

Many Catholics also told us they are excited about the work of Pope Leo and how his work will impact the church.

"It touched me alot because of what Leo is going to be doing for the world," said Ernest Duran." Now that we have an American pope, he’s going to be opening doors."

"Wanted to come and pray for him and for peace," said Litinia McDonald. "It’s very exciting, actually; in elementary school, I went to St. Leo the Great, so I was excited for that part. But he is very into the culture now, and social media, so he is up-to-date with what is going on. So I’m excited about him being a part of the new generation."

"Everybody wants peace, so we pray to the lord that peace coming soon," Truong said.

What's next:

Many Catholics at Mass on Monday also said they are excited to watch the pope's inaugural Mass on Sunday, May 18, at 10 a.m.