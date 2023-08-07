article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery of an elderly person.

According to authorities, the robbery took place last month after the victim parked in a commercial parking lot in the 9600 block of Bellaire.

SUGGESTED: Child found sitting on floorboard after vehicle was traveling 99 mph in Harris County, driver arrested

The victim told police that he was suddenly approached from behind by an unknown male, who forcibly threw him to the ground.

That's when, authorities said, the suspect grabbed a money bag the victim was holding, ran back to a dark-colored Ford Fusion, and fled the location.

Officials said prior to the robbery, the victim had withdrawn cash from the Bank of America at 11288 Westheimer and was likely followed by the suspects.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities stated the suspects were in two separate vehicles, the dark-colored Ford Fusion and a black Chrysler 300 with fake paper tags.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 25 years old, 5'9" to 6' tall, medium build, and wearing dark clothing.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.