Harris County: Child found sitting on floorboard after vehicle was traveling 99 mph, driver arrested

A man is facing child endangerment charges following a traffic stop in Harris County on Sunday.

Juan Aguilar-Hernandez was arrested, officials said.

According to officials, Harris County Precinct 4 Constables conducted a traffic stop on Aguilar-Hernandez' vehicle in the 30000 block of Northwest Freeway.

During the traffic stop, authorities saw a small child sitting on the floorboard behind the driver seat and was not secured with a child seat or seat belt.

Court documents stated that Aguilar-Hernandez was driving 99 miles per hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone with the 5-year-old sitting on the floorboard.

Officials said the 5-year-old was released to a family member that arrived to the scene.

Bond for Aguilar-Hernandez was set at $1,000. Jail records show he has already bonded out of jail.