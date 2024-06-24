A deadly crash occurred on Sunday night involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Almeda Genoa Road in South Houston. Both the Houston Police Department (HPD) and the Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Upon arrival, emergency units discovered a male victim lying in the roadway. A pickup truck was found just west of where the pedestrian was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver of the pickup truck may have been impaired at the time of the accident. Authorities have taken the driver into custody for further investigation to determine if driving while intoxicated (DWI) charges are warranted. Additionally, speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in this fatal crash.

The incident is under active investigation as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the tragic event. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.