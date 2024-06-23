A man has been charged with capital murder following the fatal shooting of two women and one man at an apartment in West Houston on Saturday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) reported that officers responded to a 9-1-1 call around 3:10 p.m. regarding a home invasion in progress at 10580 Hammerly Boulevard. Fernandez Hernandez, the caller and tenant, claimed he had shot three intruders in self-defense. However, further investigation revealed a different story.

Bryan J Fernandez Hernandez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Officers arrived on the scene and initially spoke with Fernandez Hernandez, who claimed he had shot three individuals attempting to break into his home.

However, evidence and further investigation indicated that a home invasion had not occurred.

Authorities determined Hernandez had shot three of his family members inside the apartment. The victims include a 65-year-old woman who lived in the apartment, a 43-year-old woman, and a 38-year-old man. Their identities are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The Houston Fire Department pronounced all three victims dead at the scene.

It was learned that the older female family member lived in the apartment, and the two other family members had been staying there for several days.

Following the investigation, Hernandez was arrested and charged with capital murder in the 183rd State District Court.