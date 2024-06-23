The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has successfully apprehended the escapee who fled from the Clemens Unit trusty camp in Angleton.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Kidanny Robles, 33, was captured after being determined missing during a routine count at midnight.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kidanny Robles (#01651991), 33 years old, was determined missing from the facility during the routine count at midnight on Sunday. (Photo: TDCJ)

SUGGESTED: Immigration law, border policy faces renewed debate after MURDER of 12-year-old in Houston

Authorities say Robles managed to walk away from the trusty camp, a lower-security housing location outside the main prison facility. He was serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery, robbery, and burglary of a habitation out of Bexar County, along with a subsequent 180-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Nueces County in 2022.

Following an intensive search, authorities were able to locate and capture Robles approximately three miles away from the unit. TDCJ says Robles was shot in the arm by TDCJ Captain after refusing to stop.

Robles was shot in the arm after refusing to stop. (Photo: TDCJ)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Robles will face felony escape charges.