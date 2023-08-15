The City of Houston credits One Safe Houston initiative for decreasing violent crime rates within the city. The combined efforts of Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston City Council, and the Houston Police Department (HPD) have yielded tangible public safety results.

As of July 31st, statistics reported to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) show an 8.5 percent reduction in violent crime, a 2.1 percent decrease in non-violent crime, and an overall 3.4 percent drop in crime citywide.

Facilitated by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the One Safe Houston initiative has increased the HPD's street presence, leading to heightened visibility and potentially deterring criminal activities.

By analyzing crime data, HPD says they have been able to target specific crime trends and concentrate resources in areas with historically higher crime rates.

Officials targeted mental health and domestic violence with funding for initiatives like the Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams (MCOT) and Domestic Abuse Response Teams (DART).

A notable case is the targeted effort to combat crime along Bissonnet Street. A crime prevention strategy was implemented through Mayor Turner's direction and Chief Troy Finner's leadership, resulting in a marked reduction in criminal activities in that area. Collaborative measures with Houston Public Works, such as placing barricades and signage, played a role in this reduction.

Anchored in the goal of crime prevention and community relationship-building, HPD highlights its efforts to contribute to a more secure environment for Houston's residents. The department's response times, outperforming many cities, underscore their commitment to swift and efficient service.