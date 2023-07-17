Houston crime: Authorities searching for speaker thieves

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspects wanted in a theft that occurred back in April.

According to authorities, the theft occurred in the 7300 block of West FM 1960 Road around noon on April 11.

Officers were called out to the store in reference to a shoplifter at a retail store.

Employees reported that the two suspects entered the store together and then split up. The suspects then grabbed boxes containing JBL speakers and both ran out the door.

The suspects were last seen running through a parking lot on foot.

Officials said the suspects got away with over $1,500 in merchandise.

The suspects are described as Black males between 15 to 18-years-old. The first suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The second suspect is seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Property and Financial Crimes Division at 713-308-0900 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.