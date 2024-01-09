Houston crime: Authorities searching for drug store robbery suspect

Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a drug store by force back in November.

According to officials, the unknown male walked into a drug store, located at the 3800 block of Old Spanish Trail, on November 27, 2023, just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials said the man approached the employee at the counter and acted as though he was going to purchase an item.

As seen in surveillance video, when the employee opened the cash register, the male reached over the counter and took the money from the register.

The man, identified as a Black male, with a large build, last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.