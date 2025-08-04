Houston crime: Authorities investigating 'suspicious' death on Lorraine Street

The Brief Houston police are investigating a "suspicious" death after a woman's body was found on Monday evening. Authorities stated the woman had not been seen or heard from days. Upon checking the apartment, a woman and a dog were found inside. The woman has not been identified by authorities.



Houston police are investigating a "suspicious" death after a woman's body was found on Monday evening.

What we know:

According to authorities, the discovery was made in the 2700 block of Lorraine Street.

Officials said authorities responded to a report of a welfare check and a suspicious odor coming from one of an apartment.

Houston police stated the woman had not been seen or heard from days. Upon checking the apartment, a woman and a dog were found inside.

The woman was dead on the scene.

The dog was taken by animal control.

Homicide investigators are investigating the case due to the suspicious nature.

What we don't know:

The woman has not been identified by authorities.