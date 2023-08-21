article

A suspect has been taken into custody for the deadly shooting that happened in southwest Houston.

Michael E. Davis, 43, is now facing a murder charge in the 232nd State District Court for fatally shooting Steven Davis, 33, on September 12, 2022, around 9:40 p.m.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9707 Braeburn Glen Boulevard. They discovered an unconscious man, later identified as Davis lying on the roadside.

Authorities say he sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

As per an eyewitness, a white, newer-model Jeep Renegade left the scene at high speed immediately after the shooting.

HPD says Michael Davis was identified as a suspect after a thorough investigation. Davis was apprehended without any issues on August 18 and has been booked into the Harris County Jail.