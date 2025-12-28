Woman killed in multi-car crash on North Freeway after driving with flat tire
HOUSTON - A woman was killed early Sunday morning after her car was rear-ended on the North Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Fatal crash on North Freeway
What we know:
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of the North Freeway, near the Lone Star RV dealership. Investigators say an adult female was driving a Honda Fit in one of the main travel lanes with a flat tire when she was struck from behind by a Jeep Wrangler.
The crash sent the Honda Fit into two other vehicles; a Toyota Camry and a Mercedes-Benz, before it came to a stop. The Jeep Wrangler overturned onto its side as a result of the crash.
The driver of the Honda Fit died at the scene.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated that the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep, as well as the drivers of the Camry and Mercedes, both 34, were not injured. Investigators found no signs of intoxication in any of the surviving drivers.
The freeway remained partially closed for several hours while the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division processed the scene.
What we don't know:
The woman's identity has not yet been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.