The Brief Trenton Roy, 26, is being held on a $250,000 bond after appearing in Harris County probable cause court, accused of posing as a Zeus Network executive and sexually assaulting a woman in Houston in 2022, according to court records. Investigators say Roy contacted a 24-year-old woman through a social media account claiming to represent Zeus Network, invited her to a supposed casting audition, then allegedly assaulted her at a Houston-area Airbnb after threatening her. Court records and police say Roy faced similar accusations in Maryland and Arizona, including prior charges in Maricopa County that were later dismissed; authorities are investigating multiple cases with comparable allegations.



A man accused of posing as a television network executive and sexually assaulting a woman during a purported casting audition in Houston has been jailed on a $250,000 bond, according to court records.

Suspect accused of posing as Zeus Network executive

What we know:

Trenton Roy, 26, appeared in Harris County probable cause court in Nov. 2025, where a judge set bond in connection with a 2022 sexual assault allegation.

Court documents state a Houston police investigator reviewed an assault case originating in Maryland from December 2022. In that case, a 24-year-old woman told deputies she was contacted on Nov. 20, 2022, through a social media account claiming to represent Zeus Network. The account invited her to attend a casting audition for "Baddies South," a reality television show allegedly being held in Houston, records show.

According to court documents, the woman flew to Houston on Nov. 23, 2022, to meet Roy, whom she said sent the message. The following day, she told investigators Roy took her to an Airbnb in Houston’s Fifth Ward area. That day, Roy allegedly told her she would be fired if she did not have sex with him. After repeatedly refusing, the woman said Roy got on top of her and sexually assaulted her. She also told investigators Roy attempted to assault her again the following day.

Trenton Roy, 26, is being held on a $250,000 bond after appearing in Harris County probable cause court, accused of posing as a network executive and sexually assaulting a woman in Houston in 2022, according to court records.

What we don't know:

A request for comment was sent to Zeus Network to determine whether Roy was ever affiliated with the company or had access to its social media accounts. No response had been received as of Wednesday afternoon.

Allegations across states

Dig deeper:

In May 2023, court records say Houston police were contacted by an investigator with the Phoenix Police Department regarding another sexual assault case involving Roy with similar allegations. Investigators said Roy allegedly claimed to be a Zeus Network executive and a co-founder of the "Baddies" franchise, then took another woman to an Airbnb in the Phoenix area, where she reported being sexually assaulted.

Court records state that in August 2023, the Maryland victim identified Roy in a photo lineup conducted in Charles County.

Roy was previously charged in Arizona in April 2024 with two counts of sexual assault, kidnapping and strangulation, according to records. Those charges were later dismissed by prosecutors.

Court records indicate Roy has lived in Houston for the past three years with his girlfriend and child.

The Source: FOX 26 gathered information from Harris County court records.



