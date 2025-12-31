Authorities seek help identifying man after body found on bank of Houston bayou

Harris County authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man whose body was found on the bank of Houston’s Brays Bayou last week.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released a description of the man and his clothing as well as photos of his tattoos, in hopes someone can help identify him.

Man’s body recovered from Houston bayou

The backstory:

Authorities say the man’s body was recovered Dec. 22 from the bank of the bayou, near Old Spanish Trail and Lindstone Street, after water levels dropped.

Officials say he had no identification on him when he was found.

His cause and manner of death are still undetermined.

New information released

On Wednesday, HCIFS released information they hope can lead to someone identifying the man:

Appearance:

short, straight/wavy, mostly brown hair

a short/stubble, white and brown beard and mustache

5’6" tall

119 pounds

adult male

unknown race

has a large white metal bridge/dental appliance replacing upper front teeth

Clothing:

black Calvin Klein pants, size 30x32, slim fit

black leather belt and white metal buckle, "Dickies" brand

black plastic slip-on shoes, "Adidas" perforated slip-on sneakers

red polo shirt with thin white and black horizontal stripes, "Chaps" brand, size L, was tucked into his pants

Tattoos:

The word "Cape" in cursive on his upper right chest

Tattoos on his right arm include: several skulls, a green serpent/dragon on the underside of his forearm, a koi fish on his forearm, a clown face on a brick wall on his upper arm, orange flames at the elbow and a large cross/sword on his lower forearm.

Click here for more photos of his tattoos.

Help identify him

What you can do:

If you can help identify the man, you are asked to call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at their main number (832)927-5000 or their forensic investigations department at (832)927-5001.