A man has been arrested and charged after a deadly shooting erupted in a business parking lot in south Houston.

Guy Baham, 24, has been charged with murder in the 482nd State District Court for shooting James Sanders, 29.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a Sunday shooting report at 2601 San Jacinto Street around 2:10 a.m.

They found Mr. Sanders suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon investigation, police discovered that Sanders and Baham had an argument that escalated into gunfire. Baham fired several shots at Sanders, hitting him. Sanders' girlfriend, 40, grabbed a gun and fired several rounds back at Baham, striking his light-colored Toyota s he left the scene.

Authorities say Baham drove himself to a nearby hospital in the same car with visible bullet holes. He sustained a gunshot wound and was treated for his injuries.

Baham was charged and arrested for his involvement in the incident.