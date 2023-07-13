Houston crime: 4 suspects sought following pawn shop robbery

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating four suspects following an aggravated robbery at a pawn shop last month.

According to authorities, four unknown males walked up to the front door of a pawn shop on June 27 around 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Broadway.

Officials said one of the men immediately pulled out a handgun while demanding money from the register.

Three of the suspects remained outside as lookouts while the fourth suspect removed money from the cash drawers.

Once the suspects had the money, all four of the suspects quickly fled the scene on foot.

The suspects are described as follows:

- Suspect 1 - Hispanic male, 18 to 24 years old, around 5'10" tall, wearing a black shirt and short black pants.

- Suspect 2 - Hispanic male, heavy set, wearing a blue shirt and wavy black hair

- Suspect 3 - Hispanic male, medium build, wearing a black Nike shirt and black pants

- Suspect 4 - Hispanic male, thin build, wearing a black shirt and black pants

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.