Houston shooting: Man, woman killed in shooting in NE Houston

An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in northeast Houston on Thursday evening.

Details are very limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Jensen.

According to Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department, a man and a woman, who were inside a pickup truck, were followed by a red Nissan into an apartment complex.

That's when, according to officials, several people got out of the Nissan and shot into the truck.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department)

The suspects then fled the scene in the red Nissan.

The man was taken by private vehicle to the hospital where he later died, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released by authorities.