Houston crime: 2 suspects sought following felony theft on Westheimer Road

Houston Crime Stoppers, along with the Houston Police Department's Property and Financial Crimes Division, is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for felony theft (shoplifting).

According to police, two unidentified individuals went into a business located in the 8600 block of Westheimer Road on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

SUGGESTED: Houston man killed in hit-and-run, Crime Stoppers offer $5,000 reward

Authorities said surveillance cameras recorded the suspects stealing a range of electronics worth a total value of over $3,100.

The first suspect is described as a Black female, 18-22 years old, approximately 5'2" tall, and 120 pounds. The second suspect is also a described as a Black female, 18-22 years old, approximately 5', and 140 pounds.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said the two suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a Black Nissan Altima, bearing license plate number RXP6519.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.