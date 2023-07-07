Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: 2 men sought following daring pawn shop robbery in broad daylight

Surveillance video from Houston pawn shop robbery

Houston police are searching for two men who robbed a pawn shop in broad daylight last month.

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspects who robbed a pawn shop last month. 

According to Houston police, the robbery occurred in the 8600 block of South Main around 4:15 p.m. on June 23. 

Officials said two unknown males entered the pawn shop, and one of the men immediately pulled out a gun while demanding money from the cash registers. 

The suspects were able to remove the money from the cash registers before fleeing towards a parking garage at the 8700 block of Main. 

The first suspect is described as a Black male, around 30 years old, 5'7" to 5'9" tall, heavy build, wearing a red baseball cap, gray short sleeve t-shirt and black shorts. 

The second suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'10" to 6' tall, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a black mask. 

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.