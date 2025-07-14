Houston crime: 2 men critically injured in drug deal gone bad, officials say

The Brief Two men are in critical condition after what authorities said was a drug deal gone bad. Officials were called out to the 4400 block of North Freeway on a report of a shooting. Officials said there are two men in custody in connection with the incident.



Two men are in critical condition after what authorities said was a drug deal gone bad.

Houston crime: Two men in critical condition after drug deal gone bad, officials say

What we know:

Officials said they were called out to the 4400 block of North Freeway on a report of a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found a car with a bullet hole in it. Inside the car was one man who was shot at least one time, officials said.

That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Police said there was also an intoxicated man inside the car as well, who has been detained.

As they were working the shooting scene, they were informed of a second man who was shot at at a Whataburger north of the first shooting scene. That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is also expected to survive. Authorities stated they left northbound on the North Freeway trying to drive the victim to the hospital and ran out of gas.

Officials said there are two men in custody.

Preliminary information revealed two groups of males met up for what was a drug deal. The transaction went bad and then there was an exchange of gunfire.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on who was taken into custody or the names of the victims.

The incident is still under investigation.