The Houston Police Department has arrested the second man involved in a deadly shooting on 8524 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road on Oct. 13.

Jimmie Daniels, 21, is believed to be the second man involved in the shooting of 29-year-old taco truck owner Roberto Almaguer Garza.

Police say Dominic Griffin, 17, and Daniels attempted to rob Almaguer Garza at gunpoint.

During the robbery, a scuffle ensued, during which Almaguer Garza was shot multiple times.

Police say they responded to the shooting at a gas station around 3:43am and found Almaguer Garza suffering multiple gun wounds.

Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and also pronounced Almaguer Garza dead.

Following the shooting, Daniels, who was already in custody for an unrelated crime, ran away in an unknown direction, according to police.

On Oct. 26, Daniels was charged for his role in this fatal shooting.

Police say Daniels and Griffen were charged with capital murder in the 487th State District Court.