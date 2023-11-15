A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child under the age of six. Alejandro Arteaga, 56, faced allegations of sexual abuse dating back to 2010.

Alejandro Arteaga,56, was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Young Child.

A jury in Conroe, TX, heard testimony from two victims, now reaching adulthood, who were sexually abused by Arteaga as children.

"While I couldn't be prouder of Ryan and Frances for bringing justice to these two victims, I hope the community realizes and appreciates how extraordinary these victims were," District Attorney Brett Ligon says. "They looked him in the eye and took back the rest of their lives while he will spend his wasting away in prison."

A victim spoke about her struggle as a survivor of this heinous crime. She also shared her determined journey toward justice.

The jury deliberated for less than ten minutes before sentencing Arteaga to life in prison.

"We are so grateful for the jurors in this case," Prosecutor Frances Tommaso says. "They listened closely, they followed the law, and they gave these victims the justice that was long delayed but inevitable in its arrival. We thank both them and the skilled investigators who made this possible."

Dr. Danielle Madera, an expert witness, testified about the profound impact of sexual abuse on young children and their childhood memories. Forensic Interviewer Mary Phillips and Montgomery County Sheriff's Department Detective Michael Lee shared critical insights into the investigation. They presented the jury with details surrounding the case and the victim's outcry.

Assistant District Attorneys Fuller and Tommaso presented a prior felony conviction for theft during Arteaga's punishment phase. The severity of the crime, coupled with the impact on the young victim, ensured that Arteaga would never be released on parole.