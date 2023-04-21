Houston crime: 1 shot, 1 stabbed following initial family disturbance

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in an initial family disturbance.

Details are limited, but authorities said the incident occurred on the 11700 block of Mosscrest.

Officials said one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and the other with a gunshot wound.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.