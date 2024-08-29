The Brief A woman in her 60s dies after her SUV crashes into a disabled commercial truck on Memorial Drive. Police report the SUV was traveling at high speed when the collision occurred. Truck enforcement is looking into the truck's condition and the crash details.



A woman is dead following a crash just before 10:00 PM on Wednesday.

Police say the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was driving an SUV that hit the back of a disabled commercial truck. She was traveling at high speed and suffered critical injuries, dying at the scene. The truck driver, employed by a private company, was not injured. The truck was disabled when the collision occurred.

The Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to the scene. Truck enforcement is investigating the truck’s condition and the circumstances of the crash. Additional details will be provided as the investigation continues.