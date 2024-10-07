The Brief A Houston police officer was struck by a vehicle while investigating a prior auto-pedestrian accident on the southbound Eastex Freeway on Saturday night. Earlier, a woman driving a disabled car was hit and fell about 24 to 30 feet, leaving her in critical condition at a local hospital. The officer is in stable condition, and the driver who hit her, suspected of being intoxicated and with two young children in the vehicle, may face charges.



A Houston police officer was hit by a vehicle Saturday night while she was working on a crash investigation on the southbound Eastex Freeway over Laura Koppe. The officer was in her patrol car, blocking the Crosstimbers offramp when the accident happened around 10:12 PM. Thankfully, she is in stable condition after being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Woman struck and left in critical condition

Before that, authorities say a woman driving a disabled car was struck by another vehicle around 9:00 p.m. She fell about 24 to 30 feet. She is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. The driver who hit the officer appeared to be intoxicated and had her three-year-old and six-year-old children in the car. Luckily, the kids weren’t hurt, and the driver only suffered minor injuries.

Investigation unfolds

According to reports, the pedestrian's vehicle had become disabled in the traffic lanes. The driver who struck the officer swerved to avoid another car that was trying to get around the disabled vehicle.

The driver who hit the officer may face charges as the investigation continues.