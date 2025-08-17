Deadly car crash reported in southwest Houston

The Brief The crash was reported on South Post Oak Road near Highway 90. Officials say a driver was turning left onto Benning, but failed to yield right of way. The turning vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The person in the second vehicle was pronounced deceased.



First responders are working a deadly crash in southwest Houston, according to authorities.

Houston traffic: South Post Oak Road crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on South Post Oak Road near Highway 90.

According to an HPD sergeant at the scene, a BMW was going south on Post Oak and making a left onto Benning Drive. However, the driver failed to yield of way and was struck by a Toyota Corolla that was going north on Post Oak.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Officials say the deceased driver was a white man in his 60s.

It's not clear if any charges will be filed.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.