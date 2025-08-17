Deadly car crash reported in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - First responders are working a deadly crash in southwest Houston, according to authorities.
Houston traffic: South Post Oak Road crash
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on South Post Oak Road near Highway 90.
According to an HPD sergeant at the scene, a BMW was going south on Post Oak and making a left onto Benning Drive. However, the driver failed to yield of way and was struck by a Toyota Corolla that was going north on Post Oak.
The driver of the Corolla was pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time. Officials say the deceased driver was a white man in his 60s.
It's not clear if any charges will be filed.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department