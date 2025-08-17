Expand / Collapse search

Deadly car crash reported in southwest Houston

By
Published  August 17, 2025 3:36pm CDT
Traffic
The Brief

    • The crash was reported on South Post Oak Road near Highway 90.
    • Officials say a driver was turning left onto Benning, but failed to yield right of way.
    • The turning vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The person in the second vehicle was pronounced deceased.

HOUSTON - First responders are working a deadly crash in southwest Houston, according to authorities.

Houston traffic: South Post Oak Road crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on South Post Oak Road near Highway 90.

According to an HPD sergeant at the scene, a BMW was going south on Post Oak and making a left onto Benning Drive. However, the driver failed to yield of way and was struck by a Toyota Corolla that was going north on Post Oak.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Officials say the deceased driver was a white man in his 60s.

It's not clear if any charges will be filed.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Police Department

