Two killed, one injured after speeding driver crashes into vehicle in Houston's Midtown area, officials say

The Brief The deadly crash happened early Saturday morning on Smith and Elgin Streets. A suspect allegedly struck multiple vehicles while speeding on Smith Street. Two people were killed, one person was hospitalized, and the suspect is facing charges.



A suspect is facing murder charges for allegedly causing a deadly, fiery crash in Houston's Midtown area.

Houston Midtown: Deadly crash on Smith, Elgin Streets

What we know:

The incident started shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Smith Street.

According to a Houston Police sergeant at the scene, a Harris County constable deputy saw a Ford F-150 crash into two vehicles and speed off.

The deputy went after the F-150 as it sped down Smith Street, allegedly hitting other vehicles in the process.

When the vehicle got to Smith and Elgin Streets, the suspect allegedly ran another light, then T-boned a Lexus that was going east on Elgin.

The Lexus spun out, crashed into a building, and caught fire. Both people who were in the Lexus died at the scene.

The HPD sergeant said the suspect smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words when he was taken into custody. He was evaluated for a possible DWI.

A passenger in the suspect's vehicle was taken to a hospital for her injuries. She is expected to recover, and she is not facing charges at this time.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is looking into charging the suspect with murder, according to the HPD sergeant.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It hasn't been confirmed if the suspect was intoxicated.