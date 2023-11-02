A 21-year-old driver died after he was ejected from his car during a crash on a Houston freeway Thursday, police say.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of the I-610 South Loop West near South Post Oak Road.

According to police, the man was driving westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. Authorities say the car slid sideways, struck a concrete shoulder barrier and then rolled over.

Police say he was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.