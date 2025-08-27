The Brief An off-duty officer was injured in a crash in Houston. The METRO officer was escorting a funeral procession. The officer was taken to the hospital.



An off-duty METRO police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash on Houston's south side on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

Officer injured in crash

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. at Fellows and Cullen.

METRO says the officer was escorting a funeral procession when the officer was struck by another vehicle. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the officer was on a motorcycle.

Pearland EMS responded to provide medical care and transport the officer to the hospital.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the officer was in critical condition. However, METRO says the officer was conscious and breathing, and the officer's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The officer who was injured has not been identified.

What's next:

The investigation is still ongoing. The sheriff's office could not yet say if anyone would be charged in the crash.