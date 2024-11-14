Houston pedestrian crash: Family of elderly man killed say he recently stopped driving

The family of the elderly man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Houston on Monday are speaking out.

Houston 91-year-old Loc Doan left his home around 3 p.m. to walk from his apartment to a nearby store, his daughter Laura said.

The family says Doan's kids recently stopped him from driving because of his age, but the man still figured out ways to get around.

Loc Doan

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Doan was on his way back home around 6 p.m. when he was hit in the 6600 block of Synott Road. The family believed the driver didn't see the 91-year-old since it was dark and he wasn't driving too fast.

Houston police say the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with officers and had no signs of intoxication.