Houston crash claims life near Harvey Wilson Drive

A person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning near Harvey Wilson Drive and Plastics Avenue. The fatal accident happened at around 5:41 a.m.

Details about what led to the crash are still under investigation, and the identity of the victim has not been released. The area remains closed off as crews continue their work.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes while the scene is cleared. More information will be shared as the situation develops.