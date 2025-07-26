Southwest Houston: Driver fatally rear-ended by another vehicle near Beltway 8, police say

The Brief A driver was sitting at the stoplight on West Bellfort Avenue by South Sam Houston Parkway West. Another vehicle reportedly rear-ended the vehicle, causing the first driver's death. The driver of the striking vehicle was reportedly tested for intoxication.



A driver has died after being rear-ended by another vehicle in southwest Houston early Saturday morning.

Fatal Houston crash: Sam Houston Parkway, Bellfort Avenue

What we know:

The accident happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday at the stoplight by South Sam Houston Parkway West and West Bellfort Avenue.

A vehicle was sitting at the light when it was rear-ended by a vehicle that was reportedly speeding.

The driver of the sitting vehicle was pronounced deceased.

Houston Police Sergeant Matthew Sudduth says the drivers were the only people in each vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle was reportedly tested for possible intoxication.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It has not been confirmed whether the striking driver was intoxicated.