A 3-year-old girl has died following a single vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday night, police said.

The crash occurred in the 8500 block of Cowart Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Officials said the driver of a white Kia Soul was traveling southbound in the 1400 block of Silverdale Street when she failed to maintain a single lane and struck a wooden utility pole on the northbound side of the sidewalk at Cowart Street.

Authorities said the vehicle then rolled and landed on the passenger side.

The 3-year-old girl, later identified as Reginae Richardson, was ejected from the front passenger windows.

Officials said the driver and another 8-year-old girl were able to climb out the driver side window.

All three were taken to the hospital where Reginae later died.

Officials said they did not observe any signs of intoxication on the driver, However, there were no child seats present in the vehicle.

No charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.