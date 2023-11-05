The Harris County Sheriffs' Office is investigating a fatal crash near 1-10 East Freeway and Freeport involving a person driving the wrong way on Sunday

Deputies say around 12:00am they received calls from other drivers of someone driving the wrong way on westbound and eastbound lanes.

Authorities begin driving in the area to find the car.

Officials believe the suspected driver crashed into another driver that killed the passenger inside the car. The person suspected of driving in the wrong direction also died at the scene.

The driver that was struck by the suspected driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Captain McConnell investigating the case, said "All I can say is, it seems to be an issue within our department, our county, and our state and our nation. When people get in vehicles, and they don't think of other drivers on the road way".

Cornell also said "I did not know if intoxication plays a part of the crash but more than 50% of the fatales on the roads, that are investigated, have intoxication as a leading factor in case".

Deputies say the investigation is still active,