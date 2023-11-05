Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving multiple cars on US 59 near Exit Tidwell Road and Laura Koppe Road.

Around 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving multiple cars on US 59 Freeway. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police did not mention any drivers or if anyone was charged in connection with the accident.

The crash is still under investigation, according to investigators.