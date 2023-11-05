The Houston Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into a tragic car crash involving a pickup truck and Volkswagen sedan on Sunday.

Police responded to the crash around 12:45am and found a white pickup truck and a white Volkswagen sedan crash near the exit of Veterans Memorial Drive and Little York on Interstate 45 FWY.

While investigating, police say one of the four passengers inside the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash involving a white pickup truck and a white Volkswagen rabbit on and another car on Sunday.

The truck driver is under investigation, as officials say he is suspected of driving while intoxicated. According to police, the driver is in custody but no charges have been made.

The investigation is still open, police say.



