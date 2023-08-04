COVID-19 is on the rise again in Houston, so doctors are encouraging vulnerable people to start taking more precautions.

The Harris County Medical Society is offering important reminders, now that we’re experiencing the fourth summer of a COVID spike in cases in Houston.

"There is an uptick! There has been for the last week of July, compared to the week before a 70% increase in cases statewide. So, definitely something to keep an eye out on, definitely something to be more aware about," says Dr. Mina Sinacori, President of the Harris County Medical Society.

Doctors believe extreme heat is forcing people to stay indoors more, which makes spreading germs more prevalent, and this busy travel season can do the same.

COVID is a big concern for people like Marion Darneille, who underwent a heart transplant in January. He is now being monitored at Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center, where he received his new heart. Two days into his COVID diagnosis, and he's still doing well!

"I feel like I have a head cold. Honestly, if my wife, Kim, wouldn’t have had it, and I assumed I was going to get it just because of our proximity to each other, I would have just thought I have a cold. I still would have checked, because I am a transplant patient and immune compromised," says Marion.

Because he had a fever, doctors are closely watching to make sure his body handles the virus okay.

"I do understand that probably if I was not under a year since my transplant and I was more established, I may have not had to come into the hospital. But, as I am under a year, and it's a brand new heart and I had a temperature, they brought me in for treatment," says Marion.

A huge relief for his situation, but doctors warn that COVID can still be dangerous for anyone who has a weak immune system, has an underlying condition, or is elderly. Luckily doctors say most people have some immunity to COVID now and will have minor flu-like symptoms, like Marion and Susie Loucks.

"I'm doing okay, and I never thought I'd get COVID again. I've only had it one time, and it was a while back," says Susie.

She's disappointed to find out her illness is COVID, and she's far from alone!

"I have three friends who have it now. And they've been going to games, they've been going to concerts, they've been going on trips. So, it's like no matter how much you wash your hands and everything, just have to be careful still out there. I'm lucky because my symptoms are fairly mild. I just have a congestion, a little sore throat but nothing big and no fever," says Susie.

Dr. Sinacori encourages everyone to get tested if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, and then a typical healthy person needs to isolate for five days. Important to note: she is not concerned about school starting soon.

"It's very important for our kids to be back in school and to socialize. We need them out there and enjoying life and living and getting their education. But taking precautions if you or a family member are sick, or you're exposed to someone who is sick, you know, get tested, take that extra precaution and that can help everyone in the community," says Dr. Sinacori.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring hospitalizations, and they report close to 700 hospitalizations statewide, due to COVID right now.

For more information: https://www.hcms.org