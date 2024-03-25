University of Houston Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Sampson has been recognized for his exceptional leadership throughout the 2023-24 season, earning a spot as a finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

Sampson's nomination comes as recognition for his leadership and his team's achievements throughout the 2023-24 season. Dan Hurley from UConn, TJ Otzelberger from Iowa State, and Lamont Paris from South Carolina are joining him as finalists.

Sampson has consistently elevated the Cougars to national prominence in his 35th season overall and his 10th at the helm of Houston's basketball program. Under his guidance, the Cougars have secured the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament South Region for the second consecutive year and are set to make their fifth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance this weekend in Dallas, a feat matched only by Gonzaga.

The 2023-24 season saw Sampson lead the Cougars to a 32-4 overall record and clinch the Big 12 regular-season championship in their inaugural year in the league.

Under Sampson's stewardship, Houston has achieved remarkable consistency in national rankings, setting a school record with 84 consecutive weeks ranked and spending the last 39 weeks in the top 10, another program milestone.

A seasoned veteran with 18 NCAA Tournament appearances to his name, Sampson's coaching career includes six National Coach of the Year honors and seven conference Coach of the Year awards across four different leagues.

Kelvin Sampson's impact extends beyond the court, with his family playing an integral role in the Houston basketball program.

As Sampson awaits the outcome of the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award, his nomination is a testament to his commitment to the University of Houston Men’s Basketball program.



