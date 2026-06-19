Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island, San Jacinto County, Colorado County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Polk County, Walker County, Houston County, Inland Jackson County, Washington County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Waller County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Brazos County
6
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:41 PM CDT until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:13 PM CDT until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:45 PM CDT, Waller County, Colorado County, Washington County

NW Houston: Wanted man accused in $30K copper theft investigation

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 19, 2026 3:55 PM CDT
Published June 19, 2026 3:55 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Authorities say Joshua Fleming is charged with Felony Theft of Property.
    • Investigators reported that two suspects stole copper material from a wastewater treatment plant.
    • Anyone with information can contact authorities.

HOUSTON - A man is now wanted by authorities for tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen copper material from a northwest Houston wastewater plant.

Harris County copper theft: Suspect wanted

What they're saying:

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Fleming is charged with Felony Theft of Property.

Constable deputies were called on Sunday to a wastewater treatment plant near Gessner Road and Mauna Loa Lane. Investigators reported that two suspects stole copper materials worth about $30,000.

Officials say evidence from the investigation identified Fleming as the primary suspect. He reportedly declined to cooperate with the investigation when he was interviewed on Wednesday, but a witness named him a suspect.

(Photo courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

What we don't know:

Other details are not available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Fleming's whereabouts can call the constable's office (281-376-3472) or your local law enforcement and mention case #2606-01982.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonTop Stories