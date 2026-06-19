NW Houston: Wanted man accused in $30K copper theft investigation

The Brief Authorities say Joshua Fleming is charged with Felony Theft of Property. Investigators reported that two suspects stole copper material from a wastewater treatment plant. Anyone with information can contact authorities.



A man is now wanted by authorities for tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen copper material from a northwest Houston wastewater plant.

Harris County copper theft: Suspect wanted

What they're saying:

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Fleming is charged with Felony Theft of Property.

Constable deputies were called on Sunday to a wastewater treatment plant near Gessner Road and Mauna Loa Lane. Investigators reported that two suspects stole copper materials worth about $30,000.

Officials say evidence from the investigation identified Fleming as the primary suspect. He reportedly declined to cooperate with the investigation when he was interviewed on Wednesday, but a witness named him a suspect.

(Photo courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

What we don't know:

Other details are not available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Fleming's whereabouts can call the constable's office (281-376-3472) or your local law enforcement and mention case #2606-01982.