Houston cooling centers open Wednesday due to heat advisory

A heat advisory has been issued for the city of Houston until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heat index values are forecasted to reach 108 degrees on Wednesday.

As a result, the city of Houston has opened numerous cooling centers across the city to help residents keep cool.

Here's a full list of locations:

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat without proper hydration and other precautionary actions may result in heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

For more information on keeping yourself, your family, and your pets safe during extreme heat, visit: https://www.houstonemergency.org/extreme-heat-tips-to-stay-cool/