Sunday will be another very hot day, and the City of Houston is opening three air-conditioned centers for people looking for a way to escape the heat.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following centers will be open for those who don’t have air conditioning and need a place to keep cool:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.

Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Those who don’t have a ride to get to a cooling center can call 3-1-1 to request a free ride. Note that transportation is only to and from the cooling centers, and transportation to other locations is unavailable.

The city says community centers that are operated by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department will also be open to the public once daily programming for enrolled participants has concluded.

According to the city, YMCA of Greater Houston will open locations over the weekend for people needing relief from the heat.