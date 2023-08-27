Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 3:39 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston cooling centers for Sunday, Aug. 27: 3 air-conditioned locations open to escape heat

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Sunday will be another very hot day, and the City of Houston is opening three air-conditioned centers for people looking for a way to escape the heat.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following centers will be open for those who don’t have air conditioning and need a place to keep cool:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. 

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd.

Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Those who don’t have a ride to get to a cooling center can call 3-1-1 to request a free ride. Note that transportation is only to and from the cooling centers, and transportation to other locations is unavailable.

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

VERY hot today with late day isolated storms mainly north of I-10, a few of which may be on the strong side. Scattered showers continue area-wide tomorrow as a weak summer front progresses across the area. That'll lower temps and humidity some for the remainder of the week, with mainly pleasant mornings to look forward to. All eyes on the Eastern Gulf with now TD-10 set to bring impacts to Florida in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame.

The city says community centers that are operated by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department will also be open to the public once daily programming for enrolled participants has concluded.

According to the city, YMCA of Greater Houston will open locations over the weekend for people needing relief from the heat.