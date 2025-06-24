Houston construction worker falls at least 15 feet

The Brief A worker fell 15-20 feet at a Houston construction site on Tuesday morning, officials say. He was taken to the hospital with back and arm pain. It's unclear what caused the fall.



A construction worker was taken to the hospital after falling at least 15 feet at a Houston construction site on Tuesday morning, officials say.

Construction worker falls

What we know:

The Houston Fire Department says they were called to a construction site at LBJ Hospital around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say a 32-year-old worker fell from the third floor down to the second floor, about 15 to 20 feet.

A ladder truck and crane were used to lift the man out of the building so that he could be lowered to the ground on a stretcher, officials say.

He was experiencing back and arm pain and appeared to have some confusion, the fire department says. He was taken to the LBJ Hospital emergency room and was last reported to be stable.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the fall. The man has not been identified.