Houston connector ramp from I-69 SB to I-610 SB closing for 2 years

A major connector ramp closure will affect Houston drivers for the next two years.

The I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound will close beginning at 9 p.m. on April 29. It will remain closed until 2024.

The closure is part of the ongoing $259 million I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project that began construction in 2017.

Alternate route for Houston connector ramp closure

TxDOT advises drivers trying to get from the southbound lanes of I-69 to the southbound lanes of I-610 to take the following route:

Continue on the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound mainlanes to the Fountain View Drive exit ramp

U-turn at Fountain View Drive

Continue onto the first entrance ramp, onto the I-69 northbound mainlanes

Take the I-69 northbound connector ramp to the I-610 southbound mainlanes

Chimney Rock exit ramp closure

Another closure that begins next week will also affect drivers in the area for two months.

At 9 p.m. on May 6, crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock. The closure is expected to last for two months.

TxDOT advises drivers to take the Fountain View exit ramp and U-turn at Fountain View onto the I-69 northbound frontage road to reach Chimney Rock Road.